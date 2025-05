Self- acclaimed queen of GH comedy, Afia Schwar has expressed happiness over the beef between Evangelist Tupac and Hopeson Adorye.

Afia made her feelings known in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page.

According to Afia Schwar, she was very happy seeing Nana Agradaa fire shots at Hopeson Adorye.

Afia claims Hopeson Adorye initiated the fight, so, he should face everything that comes out of it.