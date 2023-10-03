“I support Real Madrid but Barcelona forced me to say I’m a Barca fan” – KP Boateng

- Advertisement -

Former Ghanaian international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he was forced to lie about his support for Real Madrid after he joined Barcelona.

The retired forward who grew up as a fan of his boyhood club Hertha Berlin was also fond of Real Madrid, whom he had supported throughout his childhood.

Asked about which teams he supported while growing up, the 36-year-old named Real Madrid but said he was forced to lie that Barcelona were his favourite club when he joined the Blaugrana.

“I support Hertha Berlin, where I was born. Sorry Blaugrana. Barcelona fans are going to hate me now but (I supported) Real Madrid,” Boateng said on Vibe with 5 podcast.

Meanwhile, KP Boateng recently accepted Jesus as his Lord and Saviour after being baptised as reported by GhPage.com.

The former AC Milan man was baptised in Germany and took to social media to declare Jesus as the way, the truth and the life