- Advertisement -

Controversial actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger says she’s grateful to God that her sons did not emulate her perpetual habit of drinking alcoholic beverages like water and smoking weed like Bob Marley.

The identical twins known as James Ian Heerdegen and John Irwin Heerdegen will turn 20 tomorrow and their mother seem hyper about it so much that she decided to share her joy ahead of time.

Afia Schwar took to Instagram Friday to celebrate her boys, who are gradually turning into men, by expressing how proud she feels as a single parent who has solely raised her children for twenty good years without “drama” from them.

“Dear God, I thank you.. me, mother have sons that don’t drink alcohol nor smoke…

20 years of No drama,” her lengthy post on social media read in part.

The CEO of QAS Mineral Water also extended appreciation to some top personalities and ministers of the gospel for their spiritual backing over her family.

Read the full post below.

“Dear God,

“I thank you.. me, mother have sons that don’t drink alcohol nor smoke…

20 years of No drama…

“I thank you God of Bishop David Oyedepo, I thank you God of Mogpa, I thank you God of Hebron Prayer camp, I thank you God of Mama Agartha,(palace Pentecostal). I thank you God of Mamalistic….I thank you God… I thank the God of Mama Kafui, @dayehenmaa ..I bless the name of the God of my parents, I adore you king of kings

“Indeed what God cannot do does not exist .. I thank you God for divine protection and preservation in Jesus’s name, Amen. I thank you daddy for being the wonderful angel always watching over our sons .. love you forever Reinhard And thank you for this beautiful gift u gave me. #IanandIrvinat20 #Twenty4Twenty JI-20-GH 97% loading”