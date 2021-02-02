type here...
Entertainment

I thought COVID-19 wasn’t real until I tested positive – Moesha Boduong

By Qwame Benedict
Moesha Buduong
Actres and brand influencer Moesha Boduong has become the latest celebrity to advise the public against the coronavirus which has been tagged as global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mosesha who has been missing on social media for some period now stated that she thought the COVID-19 was a joke until she got infected.

According to her, she arrived at the conclusion because none of her close pals or associate had tested positive to the virus so she thought the whole thing was just to scare people.

Speaking in an interview, she disclosed that she got infected during the christmas period for having gone for a party.

Watch the interview below:

Moesha Boduong stressed that wearing only the mask does guarantee a person from contracting the virus.

Source:Ghpage

