I Thought Social Media Was Evil- Piesie Esther

By Mzta Churchill
Gospel musician, Piesie Esther has disclosed that she myopically implanted in her mind that social media was something evil.

She noted that before she became used to social media, she always thought it was something created by “Maame Water”, because of how things were being done there.

The “Waye me yie” hitmaker disclosed whilst speaking on Adom TV monitored by Ghpage.com.

According to her, “We always heard the negative side of social media… At first, I thought social media was for Maame Water when it became so popular,” she admitted. “But eventually, I realized it’s now a part of our lives and far from what we thought, so everyone has to embrace it to help their ministry or business. Things have changed now, and it was not like how people perceived things in the past.”

Source:Gh Page

