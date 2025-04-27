I thought you how to insult & attack people and pretend you know nothing about it- Ayisha Modi fires Stonebwoy and wife

Controversial Ayisha Modi continues to drag Dr. Louisa, the wife of Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy.

Despite the fact that neither Stonebwoy nor his wife has spoken or reacted to Ayisha’s claims and allegations, the latter continues to state that they are behind the people insulting her.

Ayisha Modi has in a recent video used unprintable words on the wife of the “Jejereje” Hitmaker.

Ayisha Modi called Dr. Louisa on phone and for the sake of evidence, decided to put a camera on herself to record her conversation with Dr. Louisa.

Ayisha told Dr. Louisa on phone that she is aware Dr. Louisa and her husband are behind the attacks on her.

According to her, she knows all the strategies the duo can use in attacking her since she is their former confidante.

Ayisha stated that she thought Stonebwoy and his wife how to use this trick on insulting and attacking people, so, she is aware of everything that is happening.