“I took a loan to celebrate her birthday but she dumped me to wed another guy” – Brokenhearted man cries his eyes out

Some people are very wicked and insensitive. How can you just break up with a guy who went an extra mile for you for no apparent reason?

A young guy has been served with a ‘hot’ breakfast after a lady he took a loan to celebrate her birthday in a grand style for her dumped him for another man.

According to reports, this same guy who has now lost trust in women helped this iniquitous lady to get a job after years of searching.

A month after he got her the well paying job, her birthday approached and he had no option than to celebrate it in a classy style for her.

Upon all these goodies, this lady had thrown him through the window to be a new romantic affair with another guy.

Painfully, the guy is yet to fully pay back the money he borrowed to celebrate the glamorous birthday.

