Controversial US-based Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas has disclosed that to date he owes MTN qwickloan and he is never going to pay back that money.

In one of his usual videos online, has revealed that he was able to fund his trip to the United States to start a new life thanks to this loan lending service.

According to him, hardship in the country is one of the main reasons why he left Ghana and he fell on popular qwickloan to help him with some last-minute things he needed to take care of.

He noted that he failed to pay back the money before leaving the shores of Ghana and he plans not to pay back that money.

“Do you know how much I owed on credit when I left Ghana for the USA? I borrowed money from MTN through Quickloan for trip expenditures but did not pay it back. I am not ready to repay them” — Twene Jonas said in the video.

Watch the video below: