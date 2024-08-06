type here...
“I travelled to Egypt because of broken heart, now I have nothing & want to come back” – GH lady cries

By Armani Brooklyn

A Ghanaian woman who’s currently based in Cairo, Egypt, is begging benevolent people to help her relocate back to Ghana.

During an exclusive interview with King Asu-B on GhPage’s Akwantuo Mu Nsem, Madam Lucy openly disclosed that she wants to come back to Ghana.

According to her, she travelled to Egyprt because of betrayal from her baby daddy but she has realised that she made a huge mistake.

Speaking with King Asu-B, the mother of 3 recounted how her husband wedded another woman just 11 months after giving birth to her 3rd child.

Initially, she was hoping that her travel to Egpyt would be a blessing but unfortunately, it turned out to be a grave mistake because her travel agent lied to her.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

