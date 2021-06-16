type here...
I use 'Nkuto' – Sarkodie shares secret behind his smooth skin
I use ‘Nkuto’ – Sarkodie shares secret behind his smooth skin

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has publicly opened up about his skincare routine for the first time – a secret to his flawless and glowing skin that no one could ever think of.

The rapper on Tuesday held an Instagram live session where he invited some celebs to join him, including comedian SDK.

While interacting, the comedian sought to find out asked him what is his skincare routine because his skin was looking smooth and clean.

Responding to him, Sarkodie noted that he applies Shea Butter – a traditional and natural skin product known in Ghanaian parlance as ‘Nkuto’.

He also revealed that every member of his family uses the same product on their skin.

Source:GHPage

