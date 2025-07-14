type here...
I used to buy food for you, gyae gyimii no- Okatakyie Afrifa tells Malik Basintale

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has divulged how he used to feed the Chief Executive Officer for Youth Employment Agency, Malik Basintale some years ago.

Okatakyie’s exposé comes following the violence that occurred during the Ablekuma North rerun election which was recently heard.

In his reaction, Okatakyie Afrifa shared how he used to buy food for Malik Basintale to eat, a statement to prove that he knew the YEA CEO before fame located him.

According to Okatakyie Afrifa, “I saw you when you were coming. Anytime we finished a show, we had a good time at service and i was the one that bought food for us to eat”, he said.

He advised Malik Basintale to be vigilant, stating that just like the NPP, the NDC will not be in power forever.

Shockingly, Okatakyie Afrifa revealed that Malik Basintale, after causing violence at the Ablekuma North rerun election had run away to Dubai.

