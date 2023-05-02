I used to cry a lot due to my inability to have a baby – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Kumawood actress Nana Ama Mcbrown said her inability to make a baby used to make her shed tears.

According to her, whenever she thought about that, it always used to be a trigger point where she cried a lot and hoped for the best for herself.

Nana Ama Mcbrown, in a conversation with Berla Mundio on TV3, revealed that after she successfully gave birth to her first child, it was all that she was looking for, which made her feel fulfilled and stopped her from crying.

“It was all I ever wanted,. I used to cry a lot about my inability to have a baby. When I did, I stopped worrying and started to feel very fulfilled.

Reacting to all the naysayers, the 45-year-old presenter stated that she does not pay attention to her critics. Instead, she is focused on her career, her family, and her husband.

“Now all that I worry about is my child, my work, and my husband.” “I have all that now, and I do not worry about what people have to say about me,” she said.

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s first show on Onua TV last week was rated highly successful based on the numbers. Looking back and judging by her lack of higher education and how far she has come, Nana Ama said her story is a true testament to the adage ‘from grass to grace.”