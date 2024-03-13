type here...
“I used to do 3some during my young years as an actor” – Veteran Paa George goes deep into bedroom activities

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Veteran Ghanaian movie star, Paa George has recounted how he used to enjoy in the bedroom as a young actor.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kofi Adoma, Paa George casted our minds to his youthful days when he used to be a young energetic man.

According to Paa George, he was very handsome hence was nicknamed ‘The Ladies Friend’ because all the beautiful women wanted to lay with him.

He continued that during the early 80s, he was the only actor to have two girlfriends who were aware of each other and even agreed to lay on the same bed with him.

Going deeper, Paa George explained that when it was time for bedroom activities, he slept in the middle of his two girlfriends, one on the left and the other on the right.

He first gave the one on the right hot ‘tatata’ and then moved to the one on the left.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

