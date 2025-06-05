I used to do worse things than this in school- Gh Page’s Akosua reacts to video of female students misbehaving

Gh Page’s Akosua has sold herself at a low cost to locust merchants after she waded into the viral videos that had some female students misbehaving.

To anyone at sea, two videos of two female secondary school students flew across social media platforms days ago and received numerous criticisms.

In one of the videos, a young girl dressed indecently was captured twerking and dancing during SRC week at OFoase Secondary School.

Another video also featured a young female student sitting on the lap of a male teacher, trying to raise his libido.

While many have lambasted the duo above, Aksoua has said that there is nothing wrong with the videos.

Speaking during the recent episode of Gh Page’s Rash Hour, Akosua stated that while she was in school, she did things worse than this.

The media personality went on to explain what, in her opinion, triggered the students to act like that during their SRC weeks.

