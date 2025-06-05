type here...
Entertainment

I used to do worse things than this in school- Gh Page’s Akosua reacts to video of female students misbehaving

By Mzta Churchill

Gh Page’s Akosua has sold herself at a low cost to locust merchants after she waded into the viral videos that had some female students misbehaving.

To anyone at sea, two videos of two female secondary school students flew across social media platforms days ago and received numerous criticisms.

In one of the videos, a young girl dressed indecently was captured twerking and dancing during SRC week at OFoase Secondary School.

Another video also featured a young female student sitting on the lap of a male teacher, trying to raise his libido.

While many have lambasted the duo above, Aksoua has said that there is nothing wrong with the videos.

Speaking during the recent episode of Gh Page’s Rash Hour, Akosua stated that while she was in school, she did things worse than this.

The media personality went on to explain what, in her opinion, triggered the students to act like that during their SRC weeks.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1E5w9S5fsN/?

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

It is normal for secondary school students to twerk- Akosua

A man should last 35 minutes for the first round- lady says

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, June 5, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Ofoase SHS

Dada Joe accused of 2.9 million fraud

Dada Joe Remix

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Abuja restaurant owner busted for serving vultures as chicken meat

Abuja Resturant Owner
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways