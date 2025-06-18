type here...
I used to take two bottles of whisky a day- Awoyaa

By Mzta Churchill

Kumawood actress who is known for her use of “Big Grammar”, Awoyaa has revealed that she used to take two bottles of whisky every day.

The vibrant Kumawood actress made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with Ohemaa Fertile Home monitored by Gh Page.

According to Awo Yaa, some years back, she was going through a lot and she thought taking in alcohol excessively was the solution to her problems.

The actress noted that she used to take two bottles of alchol every day, revealing that by 12pm, one bottle would finish, so, she would rest for a while, and take the other bottle after she had woken up.

