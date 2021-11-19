type here...
“I want a car on my birthday” – Medikal tells Davido after dashing him $1000

By Armani Brooklyn
Honcho of AMG record label, rapper Medikal was the only celebrity from Ghana to send money to Davido after he challenged his loved ones to shower him with money.

Medikal sent Davido $1000 after he had dared him, Stonebwoy, Edem, and Shatta Wale to send him 1 million Naira which is equivalent to $ 2,435.82.

As the old adage goes; “One good turn deserves the other”, Medikal has also tasked Davido to get him a car on his birthday.

Davido now has a heavyweight hanging on his neck because Medikal will be expecting him to reciprocate the benevolence he had shown him.

As it stands, Davido has raised over N170 million from friends and fans with a challenge that started as a joke online.

He aims at raising over N200 million before his 28th birthday which is on November 21, 2021. With the way in which people are sending in their cash, he might have an overflow.

Source:GHpage

