Former Guinness World Record holder and Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has revealed her type of man and it’s definitely not what you thought.

The controversial chef made these revelations in a recent podcast where she stated that she wants a man that can order her food but not a man that can cook.

According to her, she enjoys cooking a lot and that is something she would always want to do for people she care about.

Watch the video below;