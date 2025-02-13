type here...
I Want John Mahama To Put Me in the Gas Or Petroleum Sector- Appiah Stadium

By Mzta Churchill

Appiah Stadium has disclosed why he is always trying to approach the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama, even at public gatherings.

Speaking on Royal TV sighted by Gh Page, Appiah Stadium stated that he does not take delight in disturbing the president.

He noted in the interview that many people saw what he did for the president before he finally became the president, and as a result of that, have been asking him what he has benefitted from the president.

Appiah Stadium stated that he is afraid people would fire shots at him if he did not benefit from the Mahama administration.

According to him, he has already spoken to the president to help get him fixed in the gas or petroleum sector, however, he has not gotten any positive feedback.

He claims this makes him disturb the president even when he does not need to.

