I want to marry Jackie Appiah and treat her like a Queen-Osebo, Nana Aba’s baby daddy

Osebo the Zaraman has finally bared it all regarding the feelings he has for the decorated actress and businesswoman Jackie Appiah.

Richard Brown, the best and finest fashionista in Ghana has disclosed his promptitude to walk Jackie Appiah down the aisle(marry her) if there’s a chance for him.

Osebo says he would not even wait up to a week preparing for a grand wedding ceremony should he get the opportunity because Jackie Appiah is his dream woman.

He confessed that he has been admiring her secretly for sometime now and per his observations she perfectly fits his criteria of a marriage material amongst the numerous women he has eyes on.

The fashionista extraordinaire on why he thinks Jackie Appiah could be a good wife revealed that the Ghanaian actress is first of all beautiful, well dressed, she smiles always and top of it all well cultured.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy also added that as a man brought up in a good home, Jackie would be the ideal lady for him because her character was also a selling point for her.

Osebo again stated that even though he is yet to meet Jackie Appiah, he admires her from a distance and is always glad to see her stunning photos on social media, it melts his heart when he sees it.

Richard Brown alias Osebo the Zaraman made this disclosure in an interview with Instgram blogger Eugene Osafo (Nkonkonsah).