type here...
GhPage Entertainment I want to marry Jackie Appiah and treat her like a Queen-Osebo,...
Entertainment

I want to marry Jackie Appiah and treat her like a Queen-Osebo, Nana Aba’s baby daddy

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Osebo the Zaraman And Jackie Appiah
Osebo the Zaraman And Jackie Appiah
- Advertisement -

Osebo the Zaraman has finally bared it all regarding the feelings he has for the decorated actress and businesswoman Jackie Appiah.

Osebo and Jackie Appiah
Osebo and Jackie Appiah

Richard Brown, the best and finest fashionista in Ghana has disclosed his promptitude to walk Jackie Appiah down the aisle(marry her) if there’s a chance for him.

Osebo says he would not even wait up to a week preparing for a grand wedding ceremony should he get the opportunity because Jackie Appiah is his dream woman.

He confessed that he has been admiring her secretly for sometime now and per his observations she perfectly fits his criteria of a marriage material amongst the numerous women he has eyes on.

The fashionista extraordinaire on why he thinks Jackie Appiah could be a good wife revealed that the Ghanaian actress is first of all beautiful, well dressed, she smiles always and top of it all well cultured.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy also added that as a man brought up in a good home, Jackie would be the ideal lady for him because her character was also a selling point for her.

Osebo again stated that even though he is yet to meet Jackie Appiah, he admires her from a distance and is always glad to see her stunning photos on social media, it melts his heart when he sees it.

READ ALSO; She is so humble and beautiful – Osebo tells Jackie Appiah

Richard Brown alias Osebo the Zaraman made this disclosure in an interview with Instgram blogger Eugene Osafo (Nkonkonsah).

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Accra
heavy intensity rain
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
100 %
4.5mph
75 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News