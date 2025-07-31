I want Roman Father to manage me but I am afraid- Diana Asamoah

Ace Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has revealed that she wanted Roman Father to manage her.

Speaking on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah said that she saw an opportunity in Daddy Lumba’s death.

According to her, following the death of Daddy Lumba, she thought she had an opportunity of getting a good manager, that is Roman Father because after all, the media personality has managed two great personalities; Akua Donkor and Daddy Lumba.

However, Diana Asamoah said that she is worried about the aftermath of making Roman Father her official manager.

According to Diana Asamoah, the two great talents Roman Father managed to die, so, she is afraid she would also die.

She however said that Roman Father still has a chance of managing her, but on one condition.

She said that before Roman Father could manage her, he should ensure he sees a man of God for some prayers.