GhPageEntertainmentI Want Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy And Black Sherif To Perform On The...
Entertainment

I Want Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy And Black Sherif To Perform On The Same Stage- Sonnie Badu

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has disclosed one of his wishes as a Ghanaian musician, or better still, Ghanaian celebrity.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Prat, Sonnie Badu stated that he wants to see the impossible happen.

Even though he is not a circular musician, Sonnie Badu expressed that he would love to see three music giants on the same stage.

According to him, if he is allowed to put three circular artists on the same show, he would love to put Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif on the same stage.

He claims these are his three great musicians, and seeing that the trio are not on good terms, it is his wish to ensure peace among them through an event.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, November 14, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.8mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways