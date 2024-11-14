I Want Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy And Black Sherif To Perform On The Same Stage- Sonnie Badu

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has disclosed one of his wishes as a Ghanaian musician, or better still, Ghanaian celebrity.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Prat, Sonnie Badu stated that he wants to see the impossible happen.

Even though he is not a circular musician, Sonnie Badu expressed that he would love to see three music giants on the same stage.

According to him, if he is allowed to put three circular artists on the same show, he would love to put Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif on the same stage.

He claims these are his three great musicians, and seeing that the trio are not on good terms, it is his wish to ensure peace among them through an event.