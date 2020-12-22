type here...
I want to be a pilot when I grow up – Bridget Bema

By Qwame Benedict
New internet sensation Bridget Bema has granted an exclusive interview with the BBC where she disclosed to them her future plans.
Bridget Bema
According to the 9-years-old Kenyan girl, she dreams of one day becoming one of the female pilots in her country.

Bridget who became famous some few weeks ago following the release of her short skit where she was playing the role of a stubborn student.

The video which went viral became one of the trends on micro-blogging site Twitter for some days.

Watch his interview below:

She used the opportunity to show her appreciation to Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy who shared her video on his platform before it went viral.

