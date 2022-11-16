- Advertisement -

A JHS girl believed to be just 15 years of age has revealed in an interview that her only dream and aspiration in life is to end up like actress and repented slay queen Moesha Budong when she grows up.

As disclosed by the naive girl, her friends have started addressing her as a slay queen because of the way she dresses and carries herself around.

Explaining why she wants to be like Moesha, she detailed that she wants to live a luxurious and lavish life, mostly showing off her expensive clothes and cars.

She additionally revealed that she will go in for a Brazilian Butt Lift if he grows just like Moesha did.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are how some worried social media users have reacted to the bad influence our slay queens have had on the youths, most especially ignorant young girls.

Dallas America – Someone carry you good 9month and raised you this is what you want to pay your parents back may Allah forgive you and change your mindset…

Michael Lawson – May God help you to have a change of mind and heart

Atimbiok John – If that is her only aim, she has failed in life in advance

Samuel Mensah – But she said moesha’s profession is prostitution… Are you guys not worried about that…

