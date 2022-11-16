type here...
“I want to be like Moesha when I grow up” – JHS student reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
A JHS girl believed to be just 15 years of age has revealed in an interview that her only dream and aspiration in life is to end up like actress and repented slay queen Moesha Budong when she grows up.

As disclosed by the naive girl, her friends have started addressing her as a slay queen because of the way she dresses and carries herself around.

READ ALSO: I’m sorry – Kisa Gbekle tells Moesha Boduong

Explaining why she wants to be like Moesha, she detailed that she wants to live a luxurious and lavish life, mostly showing off her expensive clothes and cars.

She additionally revealed that she will go in for a Brazilian Butt Lift if he grows just like Moesha did.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong’s condition gets worse – Blogger alleges

Below are how some worried social media users have reacted to the bad influence our slay queens have had on the youths, most especially ignorant young girls.

Dallas AmericaSomeone carry you good 9month and raised you this is what you want to pay your parents back may Allah forgive you and change your mindset…

Michael LawsonMay God help you to have a change of mind and heart

Atimbiok John If that is her only aim, she has failed in life in advance

Samuel MensahBut she said moesha’s profession is prostitution… Are you guys not worried about that…

READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong denies dating an occultic man

    Source:Ghpage

