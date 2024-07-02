type here...
Entertainment

I want to be richer than my father – Kennedy Agyapong’s son

By Qwame Benedict
The General manager for Kencity Media and co-founder of the Afrofuture festival Kenneth Agyapong Jnr has disclosed that he wants to be richer than his politician father.

According to him, he has informed his father about this and is working tirelessly to make this dream a success.

He explained that he does not need to live by his father’s expectations but rather he needs to build on his father’s legacy.

Only fools say there's no God - Kennedy Agyapong

Kenneth continued by saying he wants to make sure he does more than what his father has achieved in his lifetime.

“I don’t have to live the expectation of my father. I have to do what I can do and make sure where he has started I continue to do it. Even the other day I told him I’m going to be richer than him,” he said.

Source:GhPage

