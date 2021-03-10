type here...
GhPage Entertainment I want to become a lawyer - Fella Makafui
Entertainment

I want to become a lawyer – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
The wife of AMG rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui has hinted at her plans to enrol in a law school and possibly become a lawyer in future.
Fella Makafui
- Advertisement -

The wife of AMG rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui has hinted at her plans to enrol in a law school and possibly become a lawyer in future.

Fella made this disclosure in an interview with veteran broadcaster Abeiku Santana where she spoke about other matters in relation to her life.

According to her, she had plans of going back to school last two(2) years but some things came up which prevented her from enrolling, but this year because of her baby , she doesn’t see it right for her to start schooling.

She went on to say she is now successful and looking forward to adding a law degree to her achievement.

“The initial plan was for me to go to school two years ago but due to one of two reasons, I had to postpone. And with my baby, it will be difficult to go this year so I’ve decided to start next year. I may not be doing a white collar job but I’m rich and I can boast of some properties.”

Throwing lights on her family background, she stated that her family wasn’t that poor as some people believe because her mother was self-employed and also had two (2) shops running just to take good care of them.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
4.2mph
100 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News