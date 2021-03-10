- Advertisement -

The wife of AMG rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui has hinted at her plans to enrol in a law school and possibly become a lawyer in future.

Fella made this disclosure in an interview with veteran broadcaster Abeiku Santana where she spoke about other matters in relation to her life.

According to her, she had plans of going back to school last two(2) years but some things came up which prevented her from enrolling, but this year because of her baby , she doesn’t see it right for her to start schooling.

She went on to say she is now successful and looking forward to adding a law degree to her achievement.

“The initial plan was for me to go to school two years ago but due to one of two reasons, I had to postpone. And with my baby, it will be difficult to go this year so I’ve decided to start next year. I may not be doing a white collar job but I’m rich and I can boast of some properties.”

Throwing lights on her family background, she stated that her family wasn’t that poor as some people believe because her mother was self-employed and also had two (2) shops running just to take good care of them.