I Want To Become The IGP If Mahama Wins- Bukom Banku

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku has shared his opinion on who he wants to win the December 7 general election and his anticipation.

Bukom Banku made this statement whilst speaking on Asempa FM monitored by Ghpage.com.

The once-upon-a-time media personality revealed that he is optimistic that even though the competition is a tough one, the former president and flag bearer of the NDC will emerge the win.

Talking about his expectations, Bukom stated that even though he lacks the experience, he wants to be given the IGP position should the former president stand tall among his competitors in the upcoming general election.

He said “The prophets have been making varying prophecies concerning which candidate would win the 2024 general elections. For me, I know Mahama will be the victor. I pray he wins so that he can give me the IGP position.”

“The role does not need much paperwork. The ultimate objective is to ensure there is peace in the country. There will be no noise in the country, and there will be orderliness. The fact that I have not been to the police does not mean I am not qualified for the role.”