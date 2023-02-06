No matter how hard you try as a man to make your lover feel comfortable, if your bank account isn’t fat enough – She’ll consider all your sacrifices useless because most ungrateful ladies will assume you aren’t doing enough.

A young Ghanaian lady has revealed how through an anonymous post that she wants to break up with her long-time boyfriend and begin a fresh affair with his best friend who returned from abroad last November.

According to this lady, it was her man who introduced her potential new lover to him and after the introduction, they exchanged numbers and moved the conversation to Whatsapp.

After chatting on the messaging app for days, her boyfriend’s friend asked her out and she agreed to go on the date with him after seeking consent from her boyfriend.

Now, she has fallen in love with her boyfriend’s best friend because of the queenly treatment he gives her.

She now thinks her boyfriend has no future plans with her because if he did, he wouldn’t have allowed her to go on the date with the ‘borga’.

The ‘abroad guy’ has courageously proposed marriage to her and she’s currently contemplating ditching her boyfriend whom she has been dating for 5 years now for him.

How can you love someone and still want to break up with him because he doesn’t have the financial muscles to ‘spoil’ you with gifts as compared to his friend who’s financially comfortable?

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the story…

Adu Ako-adjei – He’s probably testing you to see if you are faithful before asking you to marry him and by the looks of it you are failing

Oscar Tetteh – Madam shine your eye ..the brotherhood get codes. He can’t hurt his best friend just like that oo… After having his way through, there u will understand.

Frederick Owusu – What do some ladies what in life?? Ur boy friend has been taken care of u since, so what again do u want from his friend?? Hmm Greedy, don’t come here again n be crying

Azuu Azuud Hamzah – Eish ladies with abroad hmmmm ,Very disappointing, all the 5yrs of dating you didn’t realized he isn’t into you, but you hear abroad p3 he’s not into you. herrrrr soro mbaa

Alfredo Dell Flash – Dnt fall for this my sister u going to lose big tym after yrs of being with him it may be a prank anyways better still am wondering why this has become a problem for u.just refuse his proposal thats all ..

