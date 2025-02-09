type here...
I Want To Contest For Member Of Parliament, I Will Contest For Presidency Too- Prophet Ogyaba Reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Ogyaba has disclosed his intention to contest for Member of Parliament soonest.

The man of God made his intention known when he was speaking with Empress Gifty on her “U Cook” show.

According to Prophet Ogyaba, he has plans to contest as a member of parliament in his town in the next general election.

The man of God claims his reason for contesting is to be able to help the people in his town, claiming he would be able to do more should he become a Member of Parliament.

He went on to add that he equally has the intention to contest for the presidency at the right time, that is after his dream of becoming a Member of Parliament has come to pass.

As a result of that, Prophet Ogyaba claims he has started contributing his quota towards the development of rural areas.

