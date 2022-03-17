- Advertisement -

Nana Abena Korkor says she has nothing to live for anymore at this point in her life and wants to die, amidst dropping her latest list of men she has been in bed with.

In a series of hard-knocking Tweets on Wednesday, the TV personality with bipolar disorder mentioned the likes of Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah et al as persons who have entered into her panties.

Abena Korkokor who appears to have had a relapse said she could not live any longer with the guilt and shame of being identified as a whore owing her numerous sexual partners.

According to her, it’s no fault of hers that she’s has grown to become a sex addict whose sexcapades are open secrets.

She says she feels miserable about all the negativity that has now been attached to her name and wants to end her life.

In a now-deleted tweet she wrote: “I want to die by anything right now. Gu, poison, car accident and anything. I just want to stop feeling and existing. I wish to have bi kids because earth is a miserable and evil place. Men hunt women down from as young as 4, making us hungry cock eaters…”