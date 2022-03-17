type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI want to die and exit this world; this earth is an...
Entertainment

I want to die and exit this world; this earth is an evil place – Abena Korkor tearfully drops suicide note

By Kweku Derrick
Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

Nana Abena Korkor says she has nothing to live for anymore at this point in her life and wants to die, amidst dropping her latest list of men she has been in bed with.

In a series of hard-knocking Tweets on Wednesday, the TV personality with bipolar disorder mentioned the likes of Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah et al as persons who have entered into her panties.

READ MORE: Stephen Appiah breaks silence on claims of chopping Abena Korkor; Reveals the truth & drops deep secrets

Abena Korkokor who appears to have had a relapse said she could not live any longer with the guilt and shame of being identified as a whore owing her numerous sexual partners.

According to her, it’s no fault of hers that she’s has grown to become a sex addict whose sexcapades are open secrets.

READ MORE: ‘I want you to feel as miserable as I feel’ – Abena Korkor tells men who have slept with her 

She says she feels miserable about all the negativity that has now been attached to her name and wants to end her life.

In a now-deleted tweet she wrote: “I want to die by anything right now. Gu, poison, car accident and anything. I just want to stop feeling and existing. I wish to have bi kids because earth is a miserable and evil place. Men hunt women down from as young as 4, making us hungry cock eaters…”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    4.5mph
    75 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News