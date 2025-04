Kofi, the guy in the viral video who was beaten by 4 strong boys has threatened to end it all.

Kofi made this revelation during an exclusive interview with GhPage.

According to Kofi, he can’t live with the shame after his nakedness was recorded and publicly shared.

During the exclusive interview, Kofi shared his side of the story and dismissed the reports that he’s gay.

