Dancehall artiste and the boss of Shatta Movement Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has thrown a challenge to his colleagues Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

In a video sighted, the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker is seen with the quiz master of ‘What don’t you know’ show in the studios of Hitz FM after his interview with Andy Dosty.

Nana Gyasi Owusu (NGO) who is the quiz master invited Shatta Wale unto the program and asked which other celebrities he would love to compete with adding that he has already won 10 points ahead of the competition.

Shatta in his response asked that he would love to face off with rapper Sarkodie and his former arch rival Stonebwoy whom he refered to as Satekla Moses.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale also requested that Samini could also be added to the team so he can show them where power lies.