I want to go to Adom Kyei Duah’s church to apologize but I’m afraid the members will do me “sheege”- Rev. Abronomaa

Ghanaian man of God, Rev. Abronomaa has disclosed his intention to visit Belivers Worship Center led by Rev. Adom Kyei Duah.

Speaking on the recently held episode of “Rash Hour”, Rev. Abronomaa disclosed that he has regretted speaking ill about some men and women of God.

According to him, he has realized that he made big mistakes and is ready to render an unqualified apology to any man of God he stepped on their toes.

Speaking about Prophet Ogyaba, the man of God said that “I have made videos and talked about. I have regretted everything I said about Prophet Ogyaba”.

He disclosed that he went to the chief of “Aputuogya” so that if possible, he could help him render an unqualified apology to Prophet Ogyaba.

“I even went to Aputuogya Hene to tell him to help me apologize to him. The chief asked that he wanted to study me for a while before he helped me”, he added.

Meanwhile, Rev. Abronomaa stated that he equally wants to render an unqualified apology to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, however, he is optimistic that the church members would hurt him.

Rev. Abronomaa believes that the church members of the Believers worship center are still angry with him and might deal with him should he go there.