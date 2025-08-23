type here...
Entertainment

I want to go to Adom Kyei Duah’s church to apologize but I’m afraid the members will do me “sheege”- Rev. Abronomaa

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian man of God, Rev. Abronomaa has disclosed his intention to visit Belivers Worship Center led by Rev. Adom Kyei Duah.

Speaking on the recently held episode of “Rash Hour”, Rev. Abronomaa disclosed that he has regretted speaking ill about some men and women of God.

According to him, he has realized that he made big mistakes and is ready to render an unqualified apology to any man of God he stepped on their toes.

Speaking about Prophet Ogyaba, the man of God said that “I have made videos and talked about. I have regretted everything I said about Prophet Ogyaba”.

He disclosed that he went to the chief of “Aputuogya” so that if possible, he could help him render an unqualified apology to Prophet Ogyaba.

“I even went to Aputuogya Hene to tell him to help me apologize to him. The chief asked that he wanted to study me for a while before he helped me”, he added.

Meanwhile, Rev. Abronomaa stated that he equally wants to render an unqualified apology to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, however, he is optimistic that the church members would hurt him.

Rev. Abronomaa believes that the church members of the Believers worship center are still angry with him and might deal with him should he go there.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Watch the full plush wedding ceremony of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's marriage to her rich obroni husband

Before I marry you, I have to sleep with you- Kwaku Manu

Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa doesn’t qualify for the presidential amnesty- CSP Abdul Latif

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, August 23, 2025
25.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Cheating wife

VIDEOS: Mfana Ngwenya unalives his girlfriend

Mfana Ngwenya video

Husband nabs cheating wife in broad daylight

Cheating wife

You can’t compete with me- Nana Ama McBrown slaps sense into Empress Gifty

Shatta Wale allegedly faces FBI extradition

Shatta Wale
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways