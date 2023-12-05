- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician Cecelia Marfo has shown her respect for Black Sherif, a hip-hop artist.

Cecelia Marfo recently said in an interview on Okay FM that she cried the first time she heard Black Sherif’s song.

She disclosed that the song moved her to tears due to its exceptional quality. She also talked about how the song touched her soul.

Speaking on Okay FM, the gospel musician explained that it was high time people stopped classifying songs as worldly songs because everyone on Earth knows about God.

It was at this point that she spoke profoundly about Black Sherif saying she loves everything about him including his song.

