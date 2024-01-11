type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“I want to marry a God-fearing bad girl” – Spyro
Entertainment

“I want to marry a God-fearing bad girl” – Spyro

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer, Spyro, has disclosed the kind of lady he hopes to marry and it’s has set tongue wagging.

The “Only Fine Girl” hitmaker claimed that his ideal girlfriend is one who understands God and engages in “bad things” in private just for him.

Spyro, who called these ladies “Jesus’ baddies,” stressed that his future bride should talk and dress properly rather than merely adequately.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, the artist disclosed the information while discussing his relationship and musical genre.

Spyro said;

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

My spec is a Jesus’ baddie. That’s my spec: Know God but be a baddie. Don’t be a mediocre because you know God. Dress well and speak well. Do those things that bad girls do but do it for your husband alone.

TODAY

Thursday, January 11, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.8 ° F
79.8 °
79.8 °
84 %
1mph
92 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more