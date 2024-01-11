“I want to marry a God-fearing bad girl” – Spyro

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer, Spyro, has disclosed the kind of lady he hopes to marry and it’s has set tongue wagging.

The “Only Fine Girl” hitmaker claimed that his ideal girlfriend is one who understands God and engages in “bad things” in private just for him.

Spyro, who called these ladies “Jesus’ baddies,” stressed that his future bride should talk and dress properly rather than merely adequately.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, the artist disclosed the information while discussing his relationship and musical genre.

Spyro said;

“My spec is a Jesus’ baddie. That’s my spec: Know God but be a baddie. Don’t be a mediocre because you know God. Dress well and speak well. Do those things that bad girls do but do it for your husband alone.”