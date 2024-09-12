Comic actor Funny Face after insulting his baby mama for years has now disclosed that he is ready and willing to settle down with her and take care of their children.

According to Funny Face in a post, Vanessa and his children are the antidote to his problem and he wants to have them back in his life.

He continued that he was given cash by Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan when they visited him days ago and he is ready to use that money to marry his baby mama Vanessa.

In his post on social media, he begged Vanessa to give him a call so he can be able to put his life back in shape and also get the chance to spend time with his daughters.

Funny Face who in the past few days has become Bob Marley and smoking weed at any given time disclosed that he promised to quit smoking and live a better life if his wish for Vanessa’s return is granted.

“Pls call me Vannessa.. I beg you for the sake of the girls .. vannessa you know you are my antidote !! You and my Children pls ! I will be expecting your call 0244812335 I repeat 0244812335 .. over over Roger Roger .. thank you AkaEbenezer .. you said it and you have done it .. you and kwaku Manu has given me my sweet vannessa back ????? am going to throw the weed away !! Am back”