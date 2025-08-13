type here...
“I want to see President Mahama” – Prophet Roja

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Roja, the clergyman who recently made headlines for predicting the death of former Minister Dr. Omane Boamah, has issued a fresh spiritual warning to Ghana’s President.

Speaking to his congregation, the outspoken prophet publicly appealed to meet the President “in all humility and respect” to deliver an urgent message.

“I want to meet the President of Ghana. I don’t know where your office is, but I want to meet you in all humility and respect. Mr. President, there is an attack on you in the spiritual realm,” he stated

Prophet Roja stressed that he has always stood for the truth and would not shy away from speaking out about revelations he believes are crucial for the nation’s leadership.

