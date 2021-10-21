type here...
I want to sleep in jail – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
“Gringo” hitmaker Shatta Wale made his first appearance in court today where the judge sitting on the case remanded him and his three other accomplices for one week.

Shatta Wale is facing charges after faking a gunshot attack last Tuesday.

Few hours after the news went viral, he came back to announce to the country and his fans that it was a prank.

According to him, there was a prophecy that was made by Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

He continued that after the prophecy, no law official had or security agency had brought the Prophet to book hence his decision to pull such a prank on the country.

Shatta Wale after his first court appearance was heard saying he wants to sleep in jail just to make sure things of that sort doesn’t happen again.

Watch the video below:

The prison we know is a nice place for anyone to go but Shatta Wale after his court hearing today seems to be ever ready to go to jail.

Source:Ghpage

