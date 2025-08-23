I want to tell you guys a secret- Shatta Wale

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has told his fans and Ghanaians that he has a skeleton in his cupboard and wants all and sundry to know now.

The dancehall musician has been trending across social media platforms following his issue with the EOCO with regards to his car.

Following his release, many Ghanaians have been in anticipation of hearing from the musician.

Well, Shatta Wale went on a TikTok live the same day he was granted bail, however, he disappointed fans.

Unlike the usual Shatta Wale, who would insult EOCO following his release, the musician rather thanked his fans and Ghanaians for their support.

The musician, has today, August 23 taken to Facebook to state that he has a secret to share with Ghanaians.

The musician noted that “I want to tell you guys a secret, I am a lesbian”.