type here...
Entertainment

I want to tell you guys a secret- Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
Shatta Wale

Dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has told his fans and Ghanaians that he has a skeleton in his cupboard and wants all and sundry to know now.

The dancehall musician has been trending across social media platforms following his issue with the EOCO with regards to his car.

Following his release, many Ghanaians have been in anticipation of hearing from the musician.

Well, Shatta Wale went on a TikTok live the same day he was granted bail, however, he disappointed fans.

Unlike the usual Shatta Wale, who would insult EOCO following his release, the musician rather thanked his fans and Ghanaians for their support.

The musician, has today, August 23 taken to Facebook to state that he has a secret to share with Ghanaians.

The musician noted that “I want to tell you guys a secret, I am a lesbian”.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I regret attacking Prophet Ogyaba- Rev. Abronomaa

Watch the full plush wedding ceremony of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's marriage to her rich obroni husband

Before I marry you, I have to sleep with you- Kwaku Manu

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, August 23, 2025
25.5 C
Accra

Also Read

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Cheating wife

VIDEOS: Mfana Ngwenya unalives his girlfriend

Mfana Ngwenya video

Husband nabs cheating wife in broad daylight

Cheating wife

You can’t compete with me- Nana Ama McBrown slaps sense into Empress Gifty

Shatta Wale allegedly faces FBI extradition

Shatta Wale
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways