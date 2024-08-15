I want you to chop me for free so that I brag about it – GH slay queen appeals to King Paluta (Video)

A young Ghanaian lady with blonde hair has publicly revealed that she deeply loves King Paluta and will go to any lengths to get in bed with him.

Speaking in a self-made video, Amanda disclosed that she genuinely loves the ‘Makoma’ hitmaker hence she wouldn’t mind a one-night stand with him.

As stated by Amanda in the now trending video, she wants King Paluta just to give a single stroke so that she can brag about it.

Amanda continued that even if she died after her intercourse with King Paluta, she would be happy.

The young lady who has fast become an internet sensation added that she’s attracted to King Paluta’s teeth.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

-- AD --

@os_kayy – Bro we just for make money cus paluta had the same teeth 10 years ago

@HillTizzy – If your family member isn’t disgracing you on social media be grateful

@Ranka17 – Having a daughter in this generation is an extreme sport, gyimie nkoaa

@Father Bernard – If no one in your family is disgrace you on the internet may God almighty keep blessing and protects you. Wei she has a serious boyfriend too.If she is questioned she will say it’s for trend.