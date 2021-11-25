- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown has disclosed that she wanted to step down as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz after one of her regular panellists, Bulldog was arrested by National Security.

According to the popular Ghanaian actress, she has always tried to stay away from controversies and matters involving the police despite her respect for them.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, the accomplished and multi-talented TV star indicated she would have walked away from the show if not for the support and council of the Managing Director of Despite Media Fadda Dickson.

“After Bulldog’s case I wanted to walk away, I couldn’t handle it so I told Fadda, I can’t do it anymore because I don’t want to have issues with the Police and the law but he encouraged me to stay on because these things are bound to happen. Fadda has been very instrumental and he guides me on the show”.

Recall that early this year, artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for allegedly threatening President Nana Akufo-Addo.

While making a submission on United Showbiz on January, 10, Bullgod said the President will not complete his second term if he does not pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.

Bulldog said: “the money will come.. like Nana Addo will run, he will not finish his 4 years term.. I’m telling you.. he no go finish his 4 years”

Although Bulldog retracted the statement, he said they did not mean he was going to shoot or kill the President.

