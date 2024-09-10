I wanted to commit suicide – Ohemaa Mercy opens up on life struggles

Renowned Gospel artist, Ohemaa Mercy, has shared her story of overcoming immense challenges before rising to fame.

In an interview with Cookie Tee, ahead of her ‘Bethel Experience’ event, the ‘Edin Jesus’ hitmaker reflected on her earlier life as a teacher. During that period, she struggled financially, unable to repay her debts. She recounted instances when creditors would come to her home and seize her belongings, including her television sets. Life was so difficult that she often felt humiliated and would lock herself indoors for three days at a time, too embarrassed to face the world.

Despite being deeply committed to her church and making numerous sacrifices for God’s work, Ohemaa Mercy couldn’t understand why she had to endure such hardship. At one point, after giving birth to her first child, she found herself stuck in the hospital, unable to pay her medical bills, with no help from her church.

The pressure weighed heavily on her, and she felt abandoned by God. She even reached the point of contemplating suicide, explaining that she once took a knife and considered ending her life. “I gave up on everything,” she said. “I stopped singing in church and didn’t want anything to do with music because I felt God had let me down despite my dedication and sacrifices.”

She recalled how her mother’s disappointment added to her struggles. During her first pregnancy, she often walked long distances to her mother’s house, seeking food and support. Her desperation became so overwhelming that she felt there was no hope for her future.

However, Ohemaa Mercy’s life took a turn, and today, she sees her journey as a testament to God’s unshakable love. Reflecting on her ‘Bethel Experience’ concert, she believes that all the challenges she faced were God’s way of preparing her for the purpose He had planned. The concert, which aims to save souls, was something she believes was divinely ordained, and she now sees that her struggles were part of God’s greater plan.

“God will never let you rest,” she explained. “He will mold and break you until you surrender to Him and discover the person He created you to be. The devil fights hardest when he knows something great is coming, and that’s why I went through such tough times. But I encourage Christians, when things are falling apart, stick to prayer and stop complaining.”