“I wanted to end it all due to the public humiliation” – Father in viral crying video reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Grid of Kofi-Mensah
Kofi-Mensah

GhPage media has granted an exclusive interview with the father in the viral crying video.

As confirmed, the man in the loan incident is 45-year-old Jonathan Mensah, a professional carpenter who lives in Akosombo, Eastern Region.

According to Mr Mensah, he took a loan of GHS 10,000 last December from Quick Credit, with over GHS 4,000 in interest, for his father’s funeral.

Unfortunately, before his father’s funeral, he was involved in a car accident, which led to additional financial problems and his inability to settle the loan.

They seized my phone and withdrew money from my MoMo account - Father in the viral crying video speaks

Last month, he was picked up by officers from Quick Credit, as seen in the video, who insisted they would take him to Kpeve but ended up dropping him off in Juapong.

However, he has still been unable to settle the loan to this day.

While granting the interview with GhPage’s King Asu-B, Mr Mensah also disclosed that he wanted to end it all at a point but he reconsidered his decision because of his sick mother, wife and kids.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

