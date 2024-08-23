type here...
“I wanted to paralyze you” – Bishop Ajagurajah confesses to the evil plan he had for Nana Tornado (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Bishop Ajagurajah has publicly disclosed that he wanted to paralyze Nana Tornado for granting an audience to a German-based Ghanaian lady to tarnish his image.

Recall that some time ago, the lady identified as Gladys alleged that Ajagurajah raped her and scammed her for over GHC 8,000.

While making these wild allegations against the man of God, Odii Tonardo sent a warning to Ajaguraja to look for him to settle the problem amicably because he didn’t want to disgrace him on social media.


Tonardo came back to threaten that he was ready to carry on with his exposé after Ajaguraja ignored his warnings.

Months after the defamation of character, Nana Tonardo has paid a visit to Ajagurajah to officially render an apology to him.

Before paying him a visit at his residence, Nana Tonardo had posted a video on his social media platform begging Ajagurajah and stating emphatically that he didn’t have any issues with him.


During the meet-up, Bishop Ajagurajah confessed that he wanted to cripple Nana Tornado because he was pained about how she and Gladys disgraced him.
Nana Tornado on the other hand said;

“I have visited my elder brother to make peace with him. I usually don’t apologise to people, so the fact that I travelled from Tema to Koforidua to make peace with him shows that I am serious. I should have verified the truth with you when I first heard the news. Please forgive me.”

Source:GHpage

