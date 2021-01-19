type here...
I wanted to quit Zylofon in the wake of NAM 1 woes – Blakk Rasta

By Qwame Benedict
I wanted to quit Zylofon in the wake of NAM 1 woes - Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta and NAM 1
Award-winning radio presenter Blakk Rasta has disclosed in his latest interview that he almost packed out of Zylofon FM during the wake of the NAM 1 and Menzgold matter.

According to Blakk Rasta who also doubles as a musician, he was the last person to join the Nana Appiah Mensah owned media house and only received his salary for two months.

It was in the third month that issues of Menzgold started coming up therefore making them not to receive their salary which has now been in arrears for over a year now.

According to him, things became hard for him and he started receiving very good offers from other media houses who needed his services.

He explained that he had already made the decision to leave Zylofon FM when Nana Appiah Mensah called him from his Dubai prison and make a statement that made him recind his decision to leave.

The Kuchoko musician disclosed that NAM 1 told him the radio was for him(Blakk Rasta) adding that if he leaves it, that was going to be the end of that baby.

Watch the video below:

Blakk Rasta in the interview revealed he was being paid 10K as salary before the Menzgold chaos begun.

Source:Ghpage

