“I wanted to sleep with her but she refused” – Security man reveals why she raped and murdered a 32-year-old woman

Plateau State Police Command has paraded a security guard who killed a 32-year-old lady identified as Ruth Yakadi Bako in Jos North Local Government Area of the State.

According to reports, the late Ruth, a UNIJOS graduate, was stabbed, raped and killed and her property carted away at Angwan Jarawa in Farin-Gada area of Jos last year December.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, who spoke through the spokesperson of the command, DSP Alfred Alabo, said that after the dastardly incident.

The police operator of the Laranto Division of the command led by CSP Pam Dauda Ishaya swung into action and arrested one Ephraim Emmanuel of Angwan Jarawa, Farin-Gada, and Jos with the victim’s phone.

He added that upon interrogation, the suspect disclosed that one Friday Samson, of the same address, sold the phone to him, adding that further investigation led to the arrest of Samson, a choirmaster who confessed to having raped and killed Ruth.

Speaking to newsmen, the 29-year-old suspect, a father of two, said he raped and killed Ruth after she refused to sleep with him.

According to the accused, he sighted her alighting from a commercial vehicle late in the night after closing from work and followed her to a secluded area where he raped her after much struggle.

“I am here because I rapad and killed someone. I don’t have any reason for what I did but I did it, it is just wickedness of the heart. That day, I just wanted to sleep with her but she refused, due to wickedness, I raped and killed her,” he narrated.

“I am a security guard at a filling station at Farin Gada. That day, I was on duty that night and I saw her passing at about 11 pm. I have never seen her before and I don’t know her but I called her and told her I wanted to sleep with her but she refused. I chased her and caught up with her. That was when I stabbed and raped her.

“She was not dead when I raped her, it is just wickedness of the heart. After I raped her, I picked up her phone and held it for one month. After that I sold it to Ephraim Emmanuel..