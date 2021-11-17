“I wanted to tell Nana Aba my mind but I was afraid to be slapped” – Journalist Albert Reveals

- Advertisement -

Blogger, Journalist Albert who should shut up and allow matters to naturally die has once again dropped another senseless comment which he should have swallowed.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Journalist Albert boldly revealed that he wanted to tell Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo his piece of mind but he was afraid to be slapped.

The unashamed and unapologetic cyberbully appears to be enjoying the foolish hype surrounding his brouhaha forgetting that in the end, he will need a job from the people he slams unprovoked on the internet.

In the course of the interview, he also expressed his undiluted love for Serwaa Amihere stressing that he likes how she maintains her decency on the internet.

On the part of Bridget Otoo, he chided her for always defending NDC which he deems as bias.

He also revealed that he strongly believes that Nana Aba and co had planned to disgrace him on live TV after they noticed that he was at the venue for the auditioning of the “Next TV” star.

Trying to fight Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo is senseless because they have nothing to lose hence it’s an unequal fight. Journalist Albert should learn how to play his cards well.