I warned you NDC comes with Dumsor but you didn’t listen- Dr. Bawumia

Former vice president, Bawumia has stated that it is impossible for the NDC to run a 24-hour economy.

The former vice present in a recent speech recounted how he warned Ghanaians about the NDC but they did not listen.

Bawumia claims he warned Ghanaians that the NDC and Dumsor are brothers, so, as long as NDC is in power, Dumsor will surely be back.

Speaking on why the 24-hour economy is impossible, the former vice president said ”Can you have a 24-hour economy with dumsor? It is not possible. We warned Ghanaians that as for NDC, they and Dumsor walk together. Once they take one right foot like this, dumsor also takes the other”.

He added, “Ghanaians didn’t listen but today it is obvious that we have a major problem. Something we managed for eight years for them four months and it’s a big challenge”.