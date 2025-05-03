type here...
Politics

I warned you NDC comes with Dumsor but you didn’t listen- Dr. Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill
Bawumia

Former vice president, Bawumia has stated that it is impossible for the NDC to run a 24-hour economy.

The former vice present in a recent speech recounted how he warned Ghanaians about the NDC but they did not listen.

Bawumia claims he warned Ghanaians that the NDC and Dumsor are brothers, so, as long as NDC is in power, Dumsor will surely be back.

Speaking on why the 24-hour economy is impossible, the former vice president said ”Can you have a 24-hour economy with dumsor? It is not possible. We warned Ghanaians that as for NDC, they and Dumsor walk together. Once they take one right foot like this, dumsor also takes the other”.

He added, “Ghanaians didn’t listen but today it is obvious that we have a major problem. Something we managed for eight years for them four months and it’s a big challenge”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

You can’t do national service if you don’t have Ghana card- NSA boss

Ghanaian content creator Davido gifted 5k dollars spotted chilling with girls

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Saturday, May 3, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

He is evil, devil, greedy, wizard, jealous, mad & foolish- Abronye insults Kennedy Agyapong again

Abronye And Kennedy Agyapong

Man fakes mother’s death to receive donations from his classmates

Adesanya Oluwatumilara
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways