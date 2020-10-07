I was 23 years old when I recorded my 16 years song- Mzbel

Mzbel has revealed that her 16 years song was recorded when she was 23 going on 24.

While speaking to Pulse TV, the songstress explained that she was not 16 years when she recorded the song which turned out to be the song that shot her into the limelight.

The song which features the disappeared Theophilus Tagoe otherwise known as Castro was released in 2007 and became a nationwide banger.

Mzbel expressed that the song crossed boundaries and had great reception across Nigeria and many other African countries.

The flirtatious singer lamented that even though the song made waves all across the continent, it did not win an award at the Ghana Music Award.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Mzbel reveals her age when she recorded her 16 years song pic.twitter.com/Rk5wMvFdSn — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 7, 2020

Mzbel added that people failed to realize that her actions on stage and her lyrics were just for Show business and not a true reflection of her character.

She admitted that because of this, she has been sabotaged and denied brand endorsement deals even to date because people were misled into thinking that she has a negativity clouded brand.

According to her, the media also played a major role in painting her as a bad person.