type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I was a 'Dada Bee' who didn’t know insults but the music...
Entertainment

“I was a ‘Dada Bee’ who didn’t know insults but the music industry made me a monster” – Shatta Wale

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Some Ghanaian musicians travel abroad with cocaine - Shatta Wale alleges
- Advertisement -

Controversial and self acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has rebutted against the image the music industry has projected of him as a violent and rude person.

According to Charles Nii Armah Mensah, he was a “Dada Bee” who didn’t engage in insults until he started doing music.

During a conversation on his trending Twitter space with Serwaa Amihere, Shatta Wale explained that he started exhibiting aggressive behavior to counter the false narratives being spread about him by the media and sections of other fanbase in the industry.

“Ghanaians have made me a monster, because this is a Dada Bee boy that left his daddy’s house and did not know anything about insults but when I came on the streets and started hustling, I met people that were teaching me respect, but when my music popped up well I had people saying things that they did not know about me. Serwaa , if someone calls you a drug addict, will you behave normal? I am not a drug addict.”

When asked why it bothers him when people call him a drug addict if he is not a drug addict, he said ; “If you are building a house and someone comes to break the house, will you behave normal?.”

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Shatta Wale revealed that the perception of him as a drug addict and a disrespectful individual created a kind of “monster” within him.

TODAY

Friday, August 25, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
40 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways