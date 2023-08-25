- Advertisement -

Controversial and self acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has rebutted against the image the music industry has projected of him as a violent and rude person.

According to Charles Nii Armah Mensah, he was a “Dada Bee” who didn’t engage in insults until he started doing music.

During a conversation on his trending Twitter space with Serwaa Amihere, Shatta Wale explained that he started exhibiting aggressive behavior to counter the false narratives being spread about him by the media and sections of other fanbase in the industry.

“Ghanaians have made me a monster, because this is a Dada Bee boy that left his daddy’s house and did not know anything about insults but when I came on the streets and started hustling, I met people that were teaching me respect, but when my music popped up well I had people saying things that they did not know about me. Serwaa , if someone calls you a drug addict, will you behave normal? I am not a drug addict.”

When asked why it bothers him when people call him a drug addict if he is not a drug addict, he said ; “If you are building a house and someone comes to break the house, will you behave normal?.”

Shatta Wale revealed that the perception of him as a drug addict and a disrespectful individual created a kind of “monster” within him.