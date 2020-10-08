type here...
GhPage Lifestyle I was addicted to smoking until I met mysterious woman- Abeiku Santana
Lifestyle

I was addicted to smoking until I met mysterious woman- Abeiku Santana

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Abeiku Santana
Abeiku Santana
- Advertisement -

Abeiku Santana has revealed how he was able to overcome his addiction to alcohol and alcohol after he met his wife.

The host of the Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Okay FM disclosed that he had a strong addiction to smoking and alcohol at a point in his life.

Abeiku narrated that at a stage in his life when his career as a media personality had shaped up back in Kumasi and he was famous, he was abusing alcohol and chain smoking.

According to him, he was able to overcome his cigarette addiction and alcoholism after he met a mysterious woman who later became his wife.

He is quoted as saying, ” I used to smoke very much. So one day, I had finished my show on Ash FM. After the show, I moved downstairs to take some Apio while I was smoking my cigarette. I saw this fair lady who used to pass by so I asked that they call her for me because I couldn’t have gone to chase a lady and be snubbed because I was a celebrity. She came to where I was enjoying my drink and cigarette and I told her I like her but It didn’t work.”

The host of the famous ATUU Show on UTV added that upon being denied he had to go back and reorganize and approach her once again and this time it worked.

He commended his wife’s role in ensuring that he had to drop his addiction because he wanted to be with her.

The seasoned broadcast journalist explained that upon getting together they got separated but met up again along the way and got married.

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana is married to the beautiful Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey and shared pictures of their nuptial ceremony in celebration of their 7th wedding anniversary a week ago.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, October 10, 2020
Accra
few clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
88 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sat
78 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News